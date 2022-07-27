Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

7-year-old girl dies at park after tree falls on tent, officials say

Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground...
Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground overnight.(László Krizsán via canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WHNS/Gray News) - A young girl from Georgia has died after a tree fell on a tent during the overnight hours at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to the National Park Service, park rangers were called to the Elkmont Campground at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, after a large maple tree fell and killed a 7-year-old girl.

WHNS reports other family members, including the girl’s father and two siblings, were not hurt.

Officials said the affected campsite and nearby campsites were closed immediately following the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hill was then arrested at an apartment complex in Sherman, TX and was cooperative with Sherman...
Suspect arrested in deadly attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary
An Ardmore woman turned herself into police just hours after allegedly stabbing her mother on...
Woman turns herself in for allegedly stabbing mom in the back
After nearly a month on the run, a man wanted for robbery and kidnapping in Choctaw County has...
Man arrested for robbery, kidnapping in Choctaw County
A man with ties to Sherman on the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10...
Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Bryan Co.
The city is offering a brick to anyone, whether you have a connection to the building or you’re...
Sherman giving away Woodmen Circle Home bricks

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Manchin says he has health, energy, tax deal with Schumer
A nurse in Georgia adopted the dog of a terminally ill patient after they passed away.
Nurse adopted dog of terminally ill patient
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
DOJ: Warren Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers
The bond would pay for two new high school science classrooms.
Caddo Schools asking its residents to support $1.3 million bond
Woman shoots husband after allegations he molested children at the daycare she owns