Caddo Schools asking its residents to support $1.3 million bond

The bond would pay for two new high school science classrooms.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) -Caddo schools are asking residents to vote for a new 1.3 million-dollar school bond.

Caddo Superintendent Lee Northcutt says the taxpayers shouldn’t worry about tax hikes.

The new bond is 45-thousand-dollars lower than the old bond that is set to expire.

The bond would pay for two new high school science classrooms.

Superintendent Northcutt says one of those classrooms will also include a lab.

“With this bond, if it passes, we will buy all new furniture and all science equipment, at the very best we can get,” added Northcutt.

Residents will vote on August 23 along with the Oklahoma runoff.

If passed, the school expects construction to begin next summer.

