Choctaw casino celebrating 35 years in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - From a bingo hall, to an entertainment destination, Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant has partnered with the city of Durant for the past 35 years.

Not only has Choctaw Casino and Resort grown in Durant, but also across the state of Oklahoma with three current resorts and one on the way, and for the city of Durant, it has especially grown providing thousands of jobs and economic stability.

From 1987, to 2022, the growth that has evolved with Choctaw and the city of Durant is something people never imagined would see.

Choctaw Casino and Resort Durant averages over $1.1 million visitors annually.

“Being able to support local businesses, and seeing that growth throughout the city is amazing,” Regional Director of Marketing for Choctaw Casino and Resort Durant Joan Botts said.

More than 38-hundred Durant casino associates, and the casino is still hosting job fairs frequently.

In the state of Oklahoma, Choctaw has more than 20 properties, including casinos and travel plazas.

“All those businesses that reap the benefits from Choctaw, being able to do so well, our size and scope, and how that directly contributes back to the community is obviously a big deal for us and we appreciate the support from the city of Durant and all the residents,” Botts said.

To celebrate the 35 year anniversary of partnering with the city, the casino will be having a retro look to feel like it was when it first started in 1987.

“With our mentality and our attitude being all about growth and elevating and expanding the brand, we will continue to secure those footholds into the community,” Botts said.

To celebrate the 35 year anniversary, Choctaw will be hosting events every weekend in August and having mid week specials.

The first weekend of August, Choctaw will be giving away a million dollars in cash. For the remaining time there will be drawings, giveaways, promotions, drink specials and concerts happening throughout the month.

