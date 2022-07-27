Denison Planning and Zoning re-approved ordinance for aggregate sales yard

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Tuesday morning, Denison’s Planning and Zoning volunteer commissioners re-approved their votes to pass a conditional use permit for an aggregate sales yard north of Ray Drive in the Union Pacific Railyard.

After a technical error brought on by the city of Denison of residents not being notified earlier this month, the conditional use permit for Martin Marietta’s proposed project was brought back on the Planning and Zoning agenda.

“We live in Denison and I’ve been there for 50 years, I have asthma, there are people in the neighborhood that are on oxygen,” Denison Resident Angie Williams said.

The proposed project is a new 12 - acre sales yard for stone, gravel, sand and other aggregate construction materials.

For the past few Planning and Zoning meetings and city council meetings, residents have voiced their concern for the proposed site.

“Well I have asthma so I have a problem with breathing anyways so anything that’s trapped in my lungs like particles of dust is gonna make it harder for me to breathe,” Williams said.

Williams main concern for this projected project is the dust it’ll bring.

“They are saying 200 yards that the dust travels, there is no difference in 200 yards and 300 yards when the north winds blowing it’s gonna blow south into Denison,” Williams said.

Spokespeople for Martin Marietta were at Tuesday’s meeting to answer any questions the volunteer commissioners and residents could answer.

“Well I do believe this is for a conditional use permit and if people are having issues related to the dust issue or something like that,” Spokespeople for Martin Marietta said during the meeting.

Another topic of concern in the past is the traffic flow, to which the spokespeople made a change.

Previously, the sales yard was slated to operate 24 hours a day 7 days a week, but now will only operate 5 days a week from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m, but TXDoT demands can operate at any time.

“But all of the traffic will go north so most of it will not impact the neighborhood, it’ll be minimal, a lot more minimal probably then they think,” Volunteer Planning and Zoning Commissioner Mary Karam said.

Planning and Zoning voted four to one on Tuesday.

“Well I think it’ll be an asset to our area, we need the materials that they will provide and it’s a lot shorter to go, the train is right there so using the Union Pacific traffic to bring the trains in the trucks go directly from there to where they’re needed, it’s very efficient,” Karam said.

The conditional use permit will go again in front of city council on August 1st where there will be another public hearing.

47 notices regarding the aggregate yard were sent out by the city of Denison, they received five written complaints back.

