Heat Eases, Rain Chances Increase Fri-Sat

All eyes are on a slow-moving cold front draped across northern Oklahoma. Upper level charts and satellite imagery shows a deep upper trough swinging southward out of Canada, this will cause a pressure rise that should urge the front southward into portions of Texoma. There will be a small chance of showers, 10% across Texoma Thursday, primarily in our northern counties.

Friday-Saturday rain chances depend on how far south the front gets; several computer models are consistent in offering the northern half of Texoma the greatest potential for rainfall. Areas on the Texas side of the Red River have lower rain prospects, but all areas have some potential for rain.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

