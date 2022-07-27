Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Heat Eases, Rain Chances Increase Fri-Sat

Very small chance of a few showers as soon as Thursday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

All eyes are on a slow-moving cold front draped across northern Oklahoma. Upper level charts and satellite imagery shows a deep upper trough swinging southward out of Canada, this will cause a pressure rise that should urge the front southward into portions of Texoma. There will be a small chance of showers, 10% across Texoma Thursday, primarily in our northern counties.

Friday-Saturday rain chances depend on how far south the front gets; several computer models are consistent in offering the northern half of Texoma the greatest potential for rainfall. Areas on the Texas side of the Red River have lower rain prospects, but all areas have some potential for rain.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hill was then arrested at an apartment complex in Sherman, TX and was cooperative with Sherman...
Minor confirmed dead and other suspect arrested in attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary
An Ardmore woman turned herself into police just hours after allegedly stabbing her mother on...
Woman turns herself in for allegedly stabbing mom in the back
After nearly a month on the run, a man wanted for robbery and kidnapping in Choctaw County has...
Man arrested for robbery, kidnapping in Choctaw County
A man with ties to Sherman on the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10...
Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Bryan Co.
The city is offering a brick to anyone, whether you have a connection to the building or you’re...
Sherman giving away Woodmen Circle Home bricks

Latest News

Steve LaNore Full Weather - July 27, 2022
Steve LaNore Full Weathercast - July 27, 2022
Morning Weather 7/27/2022
Morning Weather 7/27/2022
Overnight Weather: July 26-27, 2022
Overnight Weather: July 26-27, 2022
Morning Weather 7/26/2022
Morning Weather 7/26/2022