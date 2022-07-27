Line break shuts off water in parts of downtown Denison

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Parts of downtown Denison lost water Wednesday afternoon after a water line break.

Around 2 pm on Wednesday, downtown business owner Philip Melton noticed something abnormal.

“You can hear there’s nothing coming out,” said Melton, owner of CBD American Shaman, as he tried to turn on the faucet. “It’s just air

His water shut off.

“I went to the bathroom to get some water to water my plants in here, and that’s when I noticed it was coming out a lot slower. It just got slower and slower, and then it got down to a trickle,” said Melton.

But just outside his store, a completely different story unfolded.

“Very quickly, we saw the water come flooding down the street,” said Melton.

The city of Denison said a water line broke.

“The underground pipeline was ruptured, caused the leak,” said Ervin Pariera.

The line broke next to city hall and forced the city to shut off the water in parts of downtown.

“That is our main transmission line in the area,” said Pariera.

They said the leak doesn’t change last week’s request for residents to voluntarily conserve water.

“If you can conserve, we would really appreciate it, and that gives us enough volume in our water system to respond to emergencies,” said Pariera.

Pariera said breaks like Wednesdays are exactly why the city makes requests to conserve water in the first place.

“This time of year is our largest volume of water main breaks,” said Pariera. “It tends to happen more when it’s hot and dry outside cause the soil is shifting and responding to the lack of moisture from no rainfall. Just please be patient with us. Our crews work very diligently.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.