Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Manchin says he has health, energy, tax deal with Schumer

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an unexpected turnabout, Sen. Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he had reached an expansive agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer which had eluded them for months on health care costs, energy and climate issues, taxing higher earners and large corporations and reducing federal debt.

Manchin, D-W.Va., whose resistance had long derailed sweeping legislation on those issues, abruptly revealed the agreement in a press release. It provided virtually no details on the accord.

Manchin, one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress, just last week said he would only agree this month to far more limited legislation curbing prescription drug costs and extending federal subsidies for health care costs.

He said he was open to considering a broader compromise on environment and tax issues after Congress returns from a summer recess in September, an offer that many Democrats thought dubious.

There was no immediate explanation why Manchin had suddenly agreed to the far broader package. In December, his resistance derailed a wide-ranging $3.5 trillion, 10-year social and environment bill that was President Joe Biden’s top domestic priority.

In his statement, Manchin said the measure “would dedicate hundreds of billions of dollars to deficit reduction by adopting a tax policy that protects small businesses and working-class Americans while ensuring that large corporations and the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share in taxes.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hill was then arrested at an apartment complex in Sherman, TX and was cooperative with Sherman...
Suspect arrested in deadly attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary
An Ardmore woman turned herself into police just hours after allegedly stabbing her mother on...
Woman turns herself in for allegedly stabbing mom in the back
After nearly a month on the run, a man wanted for robbery and kidnapping in Choctaw County has...
Man arrested for robbery, kidnapping in Choctaw County
A man with ties to Sherman on the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10...
Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Bryan Co.
The city is offering a brick to anyone, whether you have a connection to the building or you’re...
Sherman giving away Woodmen Circle Home bricks

Latest News

FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
DOJ: Warren Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers
The bond would pay for two new high school science classrooms.
Caddo Schools asking its residents to support $1.3 million bond
Woman shoots husband after allegations he molested children at the daycare she owns
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings announced as official ‘Jeopardy!’ co-hosts