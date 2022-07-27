Rock Creek Resort issues boil water notice

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Rock Creek Resort has issued a boil water notice starting Wednesday.

Due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, Rock Creek Resort water system has notified all customers to boil their water before consumption.

To reduce harmful bacteria and other microbes, the water system said water should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption purposes. Officials suggested water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In addition, officials included the option for customers to buy bottled water or get water from another safe source.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption.

Officials urged citizens to share this information by posting the notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

For questions, contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the Boil Water Notice section of swwc.com. Media with inquiries about this notice may contact the company at Communications_TX@swwc.com.

