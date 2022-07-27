Seminole Police investigate after finding child’s burned remains

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - The Seminole Police Department have begun investigating the murder of a toddler after remains were discovered.

According to Seminole police, they received a tip reporting a possible child death around 11 p.m. Tuesday. After a securing a search warrant early morning Wednesday, officers discovered the burned remains of a toddler at 148 Old Highway 99 South in Seminole.

Officials said the investigation led detectives to a crime scene at 1322 Timmons, in Seminole, the home of Chad Jennings (8/28/1989) and his girlfriend Katherine Penner (2/8/1991).

Officials said with the assistance of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, District 22 Drugs and Violent Crimes Task Force, Jennings and Penner were arrested and booked into the Seminole County Jail at 5:13 a.m.

Jennings faces the charges of:

First Degree Murder

Child Abuse by Injury

Conspiracy

Penner is facing charges of:

Accessory to Murder

Child Abuse by Injury

Desecration of a Human Corpse

The Seminole Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) with processing both crime scenes. The Medical Examiner’s Office is on scene and assisting with determining the cause of death and the identity of the toddler. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have also assisted with the ongoing investigation.

