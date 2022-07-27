Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Seminole Police investigate after finding child’s burned remains

Officials said the investigation of a child death led detectives to a crime scene at the home...
Officials said the investigation of a child death led detectives to a crime scene at the home of Chad Jennings, 32, and Katherine Penner, 31.(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - The Seminole Police Department have begun investigating the murder of a toddler after remains were discovered.

According to Seminole police, they received a tip reporting a possible child death around 11 p.m. Tuesday. After a securing a search warrant early morning Wednesday, officers discovered the burned remains of a toddler at 148 Old Highway 99 South in Seminole.

Officials said the investigation led detectives to a crime scene at 1322 Timmons, in Seminole, the home of Chad Jennings (8/28/1989) and his girlfriend Katherine Penner (2/8/1991).

Officials said with the assistance of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, District 22 Drugs and Violent Crimes Task Force, Jennings and Penner were arrested and booked into the Seminole County Jail at 5:13 a.m.

Jennings faces the charges of:

  • First Degree Murder
  • Child Abuse by Injury
  • Conspiracy

Penner is facing charges of:

  • Accessory to Murder
  • Child Abuse by Injury
  • Desecration of a Human Corpse

The Seminole Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) with processing both crime scenes. The Medical Examiner’s Office is on scene and assisting with determining the cause of death and the identity of the toddler. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have also assisted with the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hill was then arrested at an apartment complex in Sherman, TX and was cooperative with Sherman...
Minor confirmed dead and other suspect arrested in attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary
An Ardmore woman turned herself into police just hours after allegedly stabbing her mother on...
Woman turns herself in for allegedly stabbing mom in the back
After nearly a month on the run, a man wanted for robbery and kidnapping in Choctaw County has...
Man arrested for robbery, kidnapping in Choctaw County
A man with ties to Sherman on the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10...
Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Bryan Co.
The city is offering a brick to anyone, whether you have a connection to the building or you’re...
Sherman giving away Woodmen Circle Home bricks

Latest News

Choctaw Casino and Resort celebrating 35 years in Durant.
Choctaw casino celebrating 35 years in Durant
Hill was then arrested at an apartment complex in Sherman, TX and was cooperative with Sherman...
Minor confirmed dead and other suspect arrested in attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary
The bond would pay for two new high school science classrooms.
Caddo Schools asking its residents to support $1.3 million bond
Texas Water Utilities encouraged citizens to share a “Boil Water Notice” for customers in the...
Rock Creek Resort issues boil water notice