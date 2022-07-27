Texoma Local
Water restrictions remain in effect for Gunter citizens

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - On Tuesday, the City of Gunter notified citizens their water restrictions will remain in effect.

Gunter urged customers to reduce the frequency of outdoor irrigation to no more than 1-day-per-week. No outdoor watering with automatic irrigation systems and hose-end sprinklers can happen from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city offered the following orders for customers to adhere to these restrictions:

  • Customers with street addresses ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) may irrigate on Tuesday.
  • Customers with street addresses ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) may irrigate on Thursday.
  • No outdoor watering allowed for landscape areas. Foundations and trees may be watered for a maximum 1-hour per day with hand-held hose, bucket, or drip irrigation/soaker hose
  • Vehicle washing is prohibited unless it is necessary for health, sanitation, or safety reasons. As an alternate use a commercial car wash.
  • Do not unnecessarily drain or fill swimming pools, wading pools, hot tubs, spas, and ornamental ponds.

The city said it is important to preserve water, especially during current drought conditions.

Customers who violate the restrictions will continue to be cited.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

