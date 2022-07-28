Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

7-foot alligator removed from Georgia daycare

A daycare in Georgia had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning – a 7-foot alligator! (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A daycare in Georgia had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning – a 7-foot alligator!

Workers at Angels Child Care and Enrichment Center in Savannah found the alligator lying underneath a chair by the front door of the building.

Fortunately, all the kids at the daycare were inside at the time, and no one was injured.

“For the babies, it was very exciting,” daycare worker Katrina Bostick said. “It was like, ‘OK, we have our own personal zoo.’”

Savannah police called local alligator trapper Jack Douglas, known as “Trapper Jack,” to help remove the animal.

Douglas said the neighborhood is surrounded by a lot of wetland, but the weather has been dry recently.

“They move from pond to pond looking for water and they end up in places like this,” Douglas said.

Douglas was able to safely trap and relocate the alligator.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hill was then arrested at an apartment complex in Sherman, TX and was cooperative with Sherman...
Minor confirmed dead and other suspect arrested in attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary
An Ardmore woman turned herself into police just hours after allegedly stabbing her mother on...
Woman turns herself in for allegedly stabbing mom in the back
Officials said the investigation of a child death led detectives to a crime scene at the home...
Seminole Police investigate after finding child’s burned remains
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
Debate over what Grayson county should do with its jail expansion intensified as the issue...
Disputes over Grayson County jail expansion takes commissioner court floor, faces possibility of bond election

Latest News

It was an unusual situation for one fruit stand owner in California.
William Shatner's wallet found at fruit stand
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Biden, Xi talk more than 2 hours at time of US-China tension
Americans have been digging into their savings to help battle inflation. The U.S. economy...
US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister shared remarks on school library...
Hofmeister reports pornographic books, demands removal in Tulsa school libraries