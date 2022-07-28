Texoma Local
Denison ISD launches school year

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -School districts nationwide are facing a teacher shortage, but that doesn’t seem to be  the case for Denison ISD.

The Denison Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon to welcome over 100 new teachers and staff to the school district.

“To love on our new teachers and to just kind of introduce them to our community,” Superintendent Dr. David Kirkbride said.

And new and old faces alike are getting pumped up for the new school year.

“A very special community, a community that absolutely loves the schools and love the children and they pour into them and this chamber event is just a prime example,” added Dr. Kirkbride.

With new teachers rolling in, so are the incentives.

“Our school board approved for us to give a retention bonus and a recruiting bonus, we’ll give that out at the very beginning of the school year for everyone who is either returning or who is hired on with us,” Dr. Kirkbride said.

Plus, staff will receive a yearly Christmas bonus.

“The board has approved to give out again, we’ve been able to do that the past couple of years,” added Kirkbride.

Superintendent Dr. Kirckbride said the district is fully staffed in the elementary, intermediate, and middle school.

However, the high school still has some roles to fill.

“Teacher shortage is a concern across the country, certainly across Texas. So yes I would say the recruiting and the hiring is a little more challenging this year than in years past,” Kirkbrid said.

Kirkbride added that to bridge the gap, they’ve been fortunate to attract some of their graduates back to school, but as teachers.

Denison alum Todd Gruhn will teach 6th grade science at B. McDaniel’s Intermediate, “looking forward mostly to getting to know the students of Denison and to get back into the classroom and give back in that way.”

Dr. Kirckbride added that Denison ISD is expecting and is ready for any growth the school district will receive this coming school year.

