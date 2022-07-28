Texoma Local
Durant 3-year-old in top 25 USA Mullet Championship Contest

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Business in the front, party in the back, that’s the famous motto for the one and only mullet hairstyle.

And for one Durant 3-year-old, Nolan Bryant is living out that motto for the USA Mullet Championship contest.

“It was just funny, it’s fun, this is mullets, it’s just kinda entertaining,” Nolan’s Mom Tandy Bryant said.

After hearing about the USA Mullet Championship last year on social media, Bryant decided to have some fun with her sons rock and roll look.

“It would just break my heart to cut it,” Bryant said.

Over 400 kids entered the contest and Nolan has made it to the top 25.

“The judges actually picked him to take one of their five spots, their five picks, to automatically to to the finals, the top 25,” Bryant said.

Nolan hasn’t had his hair cut since his first time at the age of 2, and now he is in the running to take home $2500 in cash.

“Win or not we’ve all had a good time, grandparents have had a good time and it’s gonna be nice to take these pictures and just have it as mementos,” Bryant said. “Just look at what you did one time when you were little and you can’t even remember it now.”

Money raised from the entry fee will be donated to Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan. A non-profit organization that provides wigs and support services at no charge to children and young adults that experience hair loss from cancer and other disorders.

“It would be great if he got first, second, or third but just to make it this far, to have been a judge pick, I think it is more than we expected,” Bryant said.

The final round is August 15 through the 19th, you can vote once per day until the competition ends.

And the most important question we asked, the type of shampoo and conditioner, to their answer, the leave-in conditioner Old Spice and styling putty.

