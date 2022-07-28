Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Emergency notification to all Gunter customers

The City of Gunter said it will be without water due to excessive water consumption by early...
The City of Gunter said it will be without water due to excessive water consumption by early morning Thursday.(123rf.com)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The City of Gunter announced it would run out of water Wednesday night.

The city of Gunter said its water storage tanks are unable to refill due to excessive water consumption. As a result, the city said it will be without water by early morning Thursday.

The city urged customers to do the following immediately:

  • Cease all outdoor watering until further notice.
  • Minimize or eliminate the use of the following: dishwashers, washing machines, use of showers and sink water, and other nonessential water usage.

The city of Gunter said they are working to resolve the situation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hill was then arrested at an apartment complex in Sherman, TX and was cooperative with Sherman...
Minor confirmed dead and other suspect arrested in attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary
An Ardmore woman turned herself into police just hours after allegedly stabbing her mother on...
Woman turns herself in for allegedly stabbing mom in the back
Officials said the investigation of a child death led detectives to a crime scene at the home...
Seminole Police investigate after finding child’s burned remains
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
Debate over what Grayson county should do with its jail expansion intensified as the issue...
Disputes over Grayson County jail expansion takes commissioner court floor, faces possibility of bond election

Latest News

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister shared remarks on school library...
Hofmeister reports pornographic books, demands removal in Tulsa school libraries
Choctaw Casino and Resort celebrating 35 years in Durant.
Choctaw Casino celebrating 35 years in Durant
Parts of downtown Denison lost water Wednesday afternoon after a water line break. The city...
Line break shuts off water in parts of downtown Denison
Officials said the investigation of a child death led detectives to a crime scene at the home...
Seminole Police investigate after finding child’s burned remains