Emergency notification to all Gunter customers

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The City of Gunter announced it would run out of water Wednesday night.

The city of Gunter said its water storage tanks are unable to refill due to excessive water consumption. As a result, the city said it will be without water by early morning Thursday.

The city urged customers to do the following immediately:

Cease all outdoor watering until further notice.

Minimize or eliminate the use of the following: dishwashers, washing machines, use of showers and sink water, and other nonessential water usage.

The city of Gunter said they are working to resolve the situation.

