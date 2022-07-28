End of July brings a slight break from the heat

More than half of the days of July have experienced 100+ degree temperatures in Texoma. Every county in Texoma will remain under a heat advisory until 9pm this evening. But a break from the heat is in the air this evening...

A “cold” front is working its way south through Oklahoma and will bring with it a 40% chance of showers for Friday and Saturday. Some areas north of the Red River could see a few brief pop up storms as the sun sets. The front is slow moving, which is good for extended chances for rainfall. Since the new drought monitor now shows most of Texoma is under an extreme drought, all counties need some rain.

Even though the rain will be scattered over the next couple of days, cloudy skies will bring the temperatures down to the 90s. Considering how hot it’s been all July, it will feel like a relief to end July without that triple digit heat. However August looks like it’s up to no good and will kick start right back with the 100+ temperatures.

So enjoy this weekend weather and keep an eye on the KXII Weather Authority App for radar updates for storms this weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

