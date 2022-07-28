Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

End of July brings a slight break from the heat

As a weekend cold front bring some showers and cooler temperatures.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More than half of the days of July have experienced 100+ degree temperatures in Texoma. Every county in Texoma will remain under a heat advisory until 9pm this evening. But a break from the heat is in the air this evening...

A “cold” front is working its way south through Oklahoma and will bring with it a 40% chance of showers for Friday and Saturday. Some areas north of the Red River could see a few brief pop up storms as the sun sets. The front is slow moving, which is good for extended chances for rainfall. Since the new drought monitor now shows most of Texoma is under an extreme drought, all counties need some rain.

Even though the rain will be scattered over the next couple of days, cloudy skies will bring the temperatures down to the 90s. Considering how hot it’s been all July, it will feel like a relief to end July without that triple digit heat. However August looks like it’s up to no good and will kick start right back with the 100+ temperatures.

So enjoy this weekend weather and keep an eye on the KXII Weather Authority App for radar updates for storms this weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hill was then arrested at an apartment complex in Sherman, TX and was cooperative with Sherman...
Minor confirmed dead and other suspect arrested in attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary
Officials said the investigation of a child death led detectives to a crime scene at the home...
Seminole Police investigate after finding child’s burned remains
An Ardmore woman turned herself into police just hours after allegedly stabbing her mother on...
Woman turns herself in for allegedly stabbing mom in the back
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
Choctaw Casino and Resort celebrating 35 years in Durant.
Choctaw Casino celebrating 35 years in Durant

Latest News

Steve LaNore Full Weather - July 27, 2022
Steve LaNore Full Weathercast - July 27, 2022
Morning Weather 7/27/2022
Morning Weather 7/27/2022
Overnight Weather: July 26-27, 2022
Overnight Weather: July 26-27, 2022
Morning Weather 7/26/2022
Morning Weather 7/26/2022