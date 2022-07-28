Her Story: July 2022 issue

Texoma Local
Amanda Stone for Her Story.
Amanda Stone for Her Story.(Amanda Stone)
By Brenda Teele
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - News 12 introduces Amanda Stone for the July issue of Her Story through Grayson County’s Educating Minds on Empathy, Relationships, Gender and Equality program, or EMERGE.

Having grown with her grandparents and a nursing home in their backyard, taking care of elderly patients has always been a part of Stone’s life.

Stone was 10 years old when she went to live with her grandparents.

“My parents struggled with addiction and abuse,” Stone said. “When I was in about the fifth grade, I ended up living with my grandfather who helped raise me and my brother.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’m no longer ashamed of that. I realize that is part of who I am, and it’s helped me grow,” she reflected.

According to Stone, her determination to break the addiction cycle helped her become the first person on her mom’s side of the family to graduate high school. In addition, she was the only member on both sides of her family to earn a degree.

“I have a business degree and a minor in marketing,” she said. “Then I graduated LVN school, and I will graduate with my bachelor’s in nursing in April of 2023.”

Although she is currently married, Stone spent several years juggling school and work as a single mother.

She recalled her experience managing work and nursing school, all while parenting her 4 daughters who were under the age of 15 at the time.

“We would do their homework first. Once they went to sleep, I would stay up and study and do my homework.”

Stone works two jobs, usually about 70 hours a week. She claimed passion for her occupation.

“I love helping people,” Stone said. “More than anything, I really just wanted to do it for my girls and to be an inspiration for them.”

She described her daughters as smart and independent.

News 12 reports, Her Story, a monthly feature celebrating success stories of women.

News 12 urges viewers to submit nominations for Her Story at GRAYSONCRISISCENTER.ORG/HER-STORY.

Her story could give someone hope for today and courage for tomorrow.

