Hofmeister reports pornographic books, demands removal in Tulsa school libraries

TULSA, Okla. (KXII) - On Wednesday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister made the following remarks after a social media post revealed the presence of two obscene graphic novels potentially available in Tulsa Public Schools:

“This is inappropriate, sexually explicit material. It’s pornography that does not belong in any public school library.

We’ve reached out to Tulsa Public Schools and are calling for the books to be removed immediately.

All school districts should review and evaluate what will be available in their libraries for the coming school year and remove any inappropriate materials.

Parents have the right to review what books are available in their children’s schools, and to direct what their children have access to, so they can have confidence their children are in a safe learning environment.”

