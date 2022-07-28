Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Hofmeister reports pornographic books, demands removal in Tulsa school libraries

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister shared remarks on school library...
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister shared remarks on school library books she described as pornographic Wednesday.(Storyblocks)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KXII) - On Wednesday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister made the following remarks after a social media post revealed the presence of two obscene graphic novels potentially available in Tulsa Public Schools:

“This is inappropriate, sexually explicit material. It’s pornography that does not belong in any public school library.

We’ve reached out to Tulsa Public Schools and are calling for the books to be removed immediately.

All school districts should review and evaluate what will be available in their libraries for the coming school year and remove any inappropriate materials.

Parents have the right to review what books are available in their children’s schools, and to direct what their children have access to, so they can have confidence their children are in a safe learning environment.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hill was then arrested at an apartment complex in Sherman, TX and was cooperative with Sherman...
Minor confirmed dead and other suspect arrested in attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary
An Ardmore woman turned herself into police just hours after allegedly stabbing her mother on...
Woman turns herself in for allegedly stabbing mom in the back
Officials said the investigation of a child death led detectives to a crime scene at the home...
Seminole Police investigate after finding child’s burned remains
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
Debate over what Grayson county should do with its jail expansion intensified as the issue...
Disputes over Grayson County jail expansion takes commissioner court floor, faces possibility of bond election

Latest News

The City of Gunter said it will be without water due to excessive water consumption by early...
Emergency notification to all Gunter customers
Choctaw Casino and Resort celebrating 35 years in Durant.
Choctaw Casino celebrating 35 years in Durant
Parts of downtown Denison lost water Wednesday afternoon after a water line break. The city...
Line break shuts off water in parts of downtown Denison
Officials said the investigation of a child death led detectives to a crime scene at the home...
Seminole Police investigate after finding child’s burned remains