IRVINE, Ca. (KXII) - Former Denison swimmer Lindsay Looney won the silver medal at the Phillips 66 National Swimming Competition.

Looney swam the 200 fly in 2:07:25 to place second behind Dakota Luther. Looney had previously finished 4th at the U.S. Olympic trials. She continues to build an impressive resume’ on the national swimming scene.

