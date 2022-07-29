Choctaw Nation Police Officer buys new bike for girl after she reports it stolen

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Choctaw Nation Tribal Police recognized some of its officers Friday for going beyond the call of duty, including one who refused to return empty-handed after a girl reported her bike stolen.

“I want to thank the officer for everything he done,” said Heath Oliver. “Thank him for making my little girl happy.”

13-year-old Phelina Oliver is happiest on her bike.

“I really really like it,” said Phelina Oliver.

“She used it a lot, she used to like to ride it around out here with her friends and stuff, and it was taken,” said Heath Oliver.

In June, her beloved bike went missing.

“I was really really upset with no bike,” said Phelina Oliver.

Choctaw Nation Tribal Police Officer, Dustin Lloyd, responded.

“He said he would go see if he could find it,” said Heath Oliver.

But when he couldn’t, Lloyd returned with a completely new bike he’d bought with his own money for the girl.

“I was surprised, I was very surprised because he does not have to do that with an officer,” said Heath Oliver. “This comes from his heart. I know it did because that was the only reason he done it.”

Lloyd sees it as nothing more than his job- to protect and serve.

“It’s just part of it,” said Lloyd. “Serve people, and that was my way of serving her.”

But to the Oliver’s, a returned bike also wheeled in a lesson.

“I was really really happy about it,” said Phelina Oliver.

“The officer did show Choctaw spirit about taking care of my daughter,” said Heath Oliver. “He went above and beyond his call of duty on doing that. He did not have to do that.”

The Oliver’s said police from Talihina, Oklahoma found the bike that went missing, and it was vandalized and spray painted, but they’re hoping they can restore it.

