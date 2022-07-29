Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

East Texas jury indicts card payment processing company for nationwide multimillion dollar fraud scheme

Former executives and company leaders at Electronic Transactions Systems Corporation have been...
Former executives and company leaders at Electronic Transactions Systems Corporation have been accused of defrauding thousands of clients out of millions of dollars, announced Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Wednesday.(Storyblocks)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A federal grand jury in Texas has indicted former executives and company leaders at Electronic Transactions Systems Corporation, or ETS, for their conduct in defrauding approximately 7,000 merchant clients out of millions of dollars, announced Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Wednesday.

Edward Walsh Vaughan, 58, of California; Hadi Akkad, 49, of Virginia; Jill Hall Mandichak, 43, of Virginia; Sean Lynch, 50, of Virginia; Katherine Nguyen, 38, of North Carolina; and Gina Ellingsen, 43, of Minnesota, were all charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Officials said Vaughan and Akkad were also charged with money laundering conspiracy.

ETS was a card processing company located in Virginia that provided equipment and services to facilitate credit and debit card payment transactions for merchant clients, including government municipalities, private businesses, and charity organizations throughout the country.

According to the indictment, between 2012 and 2019, the defendants, at the direction of ETS president Ed Vaughan, are alleged to have defrauded ETS merchant clients by deliberately disguising a portion of their processing fees for thousands of clients.

The indictment describes how the defendants executed their fraud, including by embedding the hidden markups in “Interchange fees,” misleading merchant clients in emails and contracts, and failing to disclose the true fee structure in billing and account statements.

The indictment also details how Vaughan and Akkad used the fraudulently obtained funds to personally enrich themselves through multimillion-dollar bonuses, luxury vehicles and private aircraft, and high-end real estate purchases. In addition, because the fraud was concealed prior to ETS’ acquisition, Vaughan received an additional $107 million, and Akkad received $33 million from the sale of the company.

If convicted, the defendants each face up to 30 years in federal prison.

Officials shared an indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys in the Eastern District of Texas.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you're not first you’re last, and for one Durant 3-year-old, that’s his motto for the USA...
Durant 3-year-old in top 25 USA Mullet Championship Contest
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
The city of Gunter sent an emergency notification Wednesday concerned it could be without water...
“The city should not get to this point”: Gunter asking residents to conserve water, warning city could run out
Officials said the investigation of a child death led detectives to a crime scene at the home...
Seminole Police investigate after finding child’s burned remains
A former Wilson police officer has been charged after OSBI says he called 911 and lied about...
Charges filed against former Wilson cop accused of fabricating shooting

Latest News

On Friday, Oklahoma officials said a man was found guilty of two counts of Aggravated Sexual...
Federal jury convicts Antlers man of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country
A woman was injured after a watercraft collision in Broken Bow Lake Thursday morning, Oklahoma...
Woman injured in Broken Bow Lake watercraft incident
Love County deputies caught a suspect after a pursuit ended Friday morning.
Man in custody after reportedly leading deputy pursuit in Love Co.
Local orthodontist providing Denison with mouth guards
Local orthodontics office providing mouth guards for Denison Football