Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Iowa state park reopens after 3 family members were shot, killed

Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.
Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.(KCCI)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (CNN) - A state park in Iowa has reopened after a couple and their daughter were found dead.

The three family members were shot and killed in the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Police said the family’s 9-year-old son was not hurt, with the suspected gunman shooting and killing himself in the incident.

According to officials, the campground area is closed until further notice.

Police have not released information about a possible motive for the deadly shooting as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you're not first you’re last, and for one Durant 3-year-old, that’s his motto for the USA...
Durant 3-year-old in top 25 USA Mullet Championship Contest
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
The city of Gunter sent an emergency notification Wednesday concerned it could be without water...
“The city should not get to this point”: Gunter asking residents to conserve water, warning city could run out
Officials said the investigation of a child death led detectives to a crime scene at the home...
Seminole Police investigate after finding child’s burned remains
A former Wilson police officer has been charged after OSBI says he called 911 and lied about...
Charges filed against former Wilson cop accused of fabricating shooting

Latest News

Choctaw Nation Tribal Police recognized some of its officers Friday for going beyond the call...
Choctaw Nation Police Officer buys new bike for girl after she reports it stolen
The City of Ardmore says the high temperatures are causing a lot of problems for the water...
Ardmore says city’s water pumps are getting hit by the heat
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference. The Justice Department...
DOJ: Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
House passes semi-automatic gun ban after 18-year lapse