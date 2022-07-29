Local orthodontics office providing mouth guards for Denison Football

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Courtright Orthodontics is helping the Denison Football team get ready for the upcoming season by providing free custom mouth guards.

Friday morning, the varsity members of the Denison Yellow Jackets stopped by the office to get fitted for their mouth guard.

”It’s pretty cool. It’s about the same as getting a retainer after braces,” said Denison junior, Matthew Rangel. “So, nothing too new.”

Dr. Michael Courtright has been providing local teams custom mouth guards for about eight years. He also does the same service for Durant, McAlester, and Pottsboro.

”I just love being plugged into the community,” Dr. Courtright said. “I love getting to know teachers, coaches, players. It’s a strong feeling I have that if you’re going to be a member of the community, be really a part of the community and make a difference.”

”I mean Denison’s just a place for help,” said Jakobi Dehorney, Denison junior. “You got everything here. If you need anything, they got you, they support you. That’s why I love this town.”

The custom mouth guards will feature the Denison Yellow Jacket, as well as the players name.

Denison custom mouth guard by Courtright Orthodontics (Sarah Petty)

“The custom ones are nice because you can talk with them much easier,” said Dr. Courtright. “Those boil and bites ones that you buy in the store can get bulky and it’s hard to understand when people talk.”

Dr. Courtright also said mouth guards, in football, help prevent concussions.

“With a helmet and faceguard you really don’t get a lot of teeth damage in football,” said Dr. Courtright. “It’s more concussions and that’s what the mouth guards are for.”

Of course, having a mold done of your teeth is never pleasant. So this year, Dr. Courtright added a pancake breakfast for the players after their fitting.

“I thought, why don’t we make this day bigger and it’s even more special for the kids,” Dr. Courtright said.

