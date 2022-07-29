Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Man accused in custody after leading deputy pursuit in Love Co.

Love County deputies caught a suspect after a pursuit ended Friday morning.
Love County deputies caught a suspect after a pursuit ended Friday morning.(Love County Sheriff Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Love County Deputies said a pursuit ended with one suspect in custody early morning Friday in Love County.

Deputies said they were on patrol in the southern portion of the county when they saw a vehicle exit their driving lane and swerve into oncoming traffic before correcting the vehicle back into its lane of traffic.

Officials said a deputy turned around and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver sped up and led the deputy on a brief pursuit.

The driver later crashed his vehicle near Winstar World Casino.

Deputies said the suspect was ordered out of his wrecked vehicle and taken into custody without incident.

According to officials, the suspect was arrested, and charges will be presented to the Love County District Attorneys Office for suspicion of Driving Under the influence of Marijuana, Eluding a Police Officer, Possession of Marijuana, and failure to maintain lane.

Officials added no one was injured in the incident and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you're not first you’re last, and for one Durant 3-year-old, that’s his motto for the USA...
Durant 3-year-old in top 25 USA Mullet Championship Contest
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
The city of Gunter sent an emergency notification Wednesday concerned it could be without water...
“The city should not get to this point”: Gunter asking residents to conserve water, warning city could run out
Officials said the investigation of a child death led detectives to a crime scene at the home...
Seminole Police investigate after finding child’s burned remains
Hill was then arrested at an apartment complex in Sherman, TX and was cooperative with Sherman...
Minor confirmed dead and other suspect arrested in attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary

Latest News

Local orthodontist providing Denison with mouth guards
Local orthodontics office providing mouth guards for Denison Football
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Thompson Heights public water...
Thompson Heights issues boil water notice
local cops serve food at Texas Roadhouse to raise money for The Special Olympics
Tip a cop fundraising event
local cops serve food at Texas Roadhouse to raise money for The Special Olympics
Tip A Cop