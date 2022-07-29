Man accused in custody after leading deputy pursuit in Love Co.

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Love County Deputies said a pursuit ended with one suspect in custody early morning Friday in Love County.

Deputies said they were on patrol in the southern portion of the county when they saw a vehicle exit their driving lane and swerve into oncoming traffic before correcting the vehicle back into its lane of traffic.

Officials said a deputy turned around and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver sped up and led the deputy on a brief pursuit.

The driver later crashed his vehicle near Winstar World Casino.

Deputies said the suspect was ordered out of his wrecked vehicle and taken into custody without incident.

According to officials, the suspect was arrested, and charges will be presented to the Love County District Attorneys Office for suspicion of Driving Under the influence of Marijuana, Eluding a Police Officer, Possession of Marijuana, and failure to maintain lane.

Officials added no one was injured in the incident and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court.

