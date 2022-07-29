Texoma Local
Texoma Hero named for month of July

Lieutenant Colonel "Buddy" Merrick served in the United States Navy, United States Army, Naval...
Lieutenant Colonel "Buddy" Merrick served in the United States Navy, United States Army, Naval and Army Reserves and National Guard in Texas, Kentucky, and Hawaii.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “They broke the mold when they made Buddy,” said Billy Teague, President of the Texoma Hero Program.

The Texoma Hero for the month of July is Lieutenant Colonel Doctor Meredith Samuel Merrick, better known as Buddy.

“I was rewarded right on day one. When you put the uniform on something very special happens,” said Merrick.

Merrick joined the military just after graduating high school and served more than 3 decades across multiple military branches.

“The moment you put on that uniform you then say I’m here and I’m willing to do whatever I have to do to keep this country free right up to and including the ultimate sacrifice which is giving my life. And that happens on day one,” said Merrick.

He served in the United States Navy, United States Army, Naval and Army Reserves and National Guard in Texas, Kentucky, and Hawaii.

Teague used the words honesty, integrity and dedication to describe Merrick.

“Buddy has done, not only his 35 years in the military service, he’s done so much for our community. He’s one of these people that anybody comes to him and they need something he’s gonna be there to help them,” said Teague.

Merrick and his wife Carol have lived in Texoma for the past 21 years. They now serve with visitation, music and worship at hospitals and assisted living facilities. He said to be a hero means to serve where you can and to give everything you’ve got.

“I realized early on that it wasn’t really Buddy Merrick that they were honoring. It was 20 million men and women who put on the uniform of the United States military. They’re all heroes,” said Merrick.

