Thompson Heights issues boil water notice

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Thompson Heights Water System service area issued a boil water notice starting Thursday morning.

Due to a water main break, Thompson Heights public water systems has notified all customers to boil their water before consumption.

To reduce harmful bacteria and other microbes, the water system said water should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption purposes. Officials suggested water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In addition, officials included the option for customers to buy bottled water or get water from another safe source.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption.

Officials urged citizens to share this information by posting the notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

For questions concerning the matter, contact the Jack Forbes at 580-380-5422.

