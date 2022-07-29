Tip a cop fundraising event

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The public is lining up to get a ticket from a local cop.

The Tip-A -Cop fundraiser was held at the Texas Roadhouse Thursday night.

Officers donated their time as waiters and bussers at the local restaurant to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Sgt. Alex Shivers said, “Everyone that I talked to has been very responsive & very generous with donations. So that’s very exciting, I think it’s going to go a long way for the Special Olympics.”

This year marks the return of local law enforcement since the pandemic.

Texas Roadhouse marketing manager, Bailee Glenn said, “Last year was definitely a struggle, still dealing with Covid.. so we unfortunately weren’t able to have any representatives last year so the managers and our roadies came together to get donations.. we’re so proud of the money we were able to raise last year.”

This year Glenn is striving for at least a thousand dollars in donations and with help from the community, they just might reach that goal.

You can donate online at North Region Tip a Cop 2022 (givebutter.com)

