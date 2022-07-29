Texoma Local
Woman injured in Broken Bow Lake watercraft incident

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma troopers said a woman was injured after a watercraft collision Thursday morning.

Drew McKimmey, 41, of Dallas, was driving a Sea-Doo Personal Watercraft approximately 100 yards of Reasnor Point on Broken Bow Lake when he tried to approach a vessel, but struck it around 11:50 a.m.

Kendall McKimmey, 43, of Dallas, was driving a Sea-Doo PWC when she was hit by Drew McKimmey.

Kendall McKimmey was admitted to Texas Health Center in Dallas in stable condition with trunk-internal injuries.

The 5-year-old passenger from Dallas was not injured.

Officials said the cause of the collision was improper speed.

They added both drivers were apparently in normal condition at the time of the incident.

