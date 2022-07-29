Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

White House to host attorneys to discuss abortion access

Attorney General Merrick Garland will headline a White House event Friday that will bring...
Attorney General Merrick Garland will headline a White House event Friday that will bring together pro bono lawyers, bar associations and public interest groups to discuss how best to offer legal services and protections for women seeking abortions.(PBS NewsHour / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland will headline a White House event Friday that will bring together pro bono lawyers, bar associations and public interest groups to discuss how best to offer legal services and protections for women seeking abortions.

The effort is part of an executive order signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month aimed at protecting access to abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to the procedure.

Protesters react to a proposed abortion ban. (CNN/OHIO ATTORNEY GENERAL/GOOD TROUBLE COALITION/WASHINGTON POST/WTHR/INDIANA GENERAL ASSEMBLY/WRTV)

On Friday, attorneys will work to “encourage robust legal representation of those seeking reproductive care services,” the White House said in announcing the event. Garland will be accompanied by White House counsel Stuart Delery, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, himself a lawyer.

Among the issues the attorneys will discuss at the Friday afternoon event are: travel for abortions, what to do when women are denied the procedure and criminalization of the practice, according to the White House.

Biden has said he cannot, on his own, restore access to abortion nationwide and has been calling on voters to elect to Congress this fall a sufficient number of Democrats who could then vote to codify the rights of Roe v. Wade. But his administration has come under significant pressure from advocacy groups to use his executive powers, including declaring a public health emergency on abortion.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of abortion at https://apnews.com/hub/abortion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
If you're not first you’re last, and for one Durant 3-year-old, that’s his motto for the USA...
Durant 3-year-old in top 25 USA Mullet Championship Contest
Officials said the investigation of a child death led detectives to a crime scene at the home...
Seminole Police investigate after finding child’s burned remains
The city of Gunter sent an emergency notification Wednesday concerned it could be without water...
“The city should not get to this point”: Gunter asking residents to conserve water, warning city could run out
Hill was then arrested at an apartment complex in Sherman, TX and was cooperative with Sherman...
Minor confirmed dead and other suspect arrested in attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary

Latest News

The bill failed in the Senate on a procedural vote.
Failure of veterans health care bill in Senate angers supporters
Inflation and rising interest rates are impacting Americans’ everyday lives.
Key inflation gauge accelerated to 6.8% in June
The bill failed in the Senate on a procedural vote.
Veterans health care bill fails; advocates furious
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
15 dead in Appalachian flooding, toll expected to rise