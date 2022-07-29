Woman arrested accused of threatening neighbor with blade in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A woman was arrested after reportedly threatening her neighbor with a blade Thursday night in Paris.

Paris Police said they responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Grand Avenue around 7 p.m.

The victim reported she had been in an argument with a neighbor who had left and went to their apartment. The neighbor returned a few minutes later waving a machete and threatened the victim.

A witness confirmed the story, and officers arrested the accused neighbor Lamesha Shimshe McCleary, 43.

McCleary was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the victim was not injured in the altercation.

Officials said McCleary has been booked and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

