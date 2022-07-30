Texoma Local
Denison’s Christian Ruebeck talks about joining Dodgers

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Former Denison standout Christian Ruebeck is excited about his decision to sign a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

Ruebeck had a great baseball career at Denison and went on to play for the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats. He went undrafted after having hip surgery but quickly got the free agent call from the Dodgers. He was ready to make the jump and will leave Manhattan and college baseball behind to take his shot in the pro’s.

”I got a phone call from my agent on day three of the draft,” Ruebeck said. “He said, will you take a free agent after the draft? I hung up the phone and talked it over with my family. We came to the conclusion that it was my time for me to get out of college, start my professional career, and see where it took me. We made the decision as a family to take the offer up and start my career.”

