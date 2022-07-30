Texoma Local
More storm chances for Saturday

Parts of Texoma saw rain Friday with one severe storm
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thunderstorms started firing up Friday afternoon as the long-awaited cold front moved into Texoma. There was one severe thunderstorm over Ringling that saw wind gusts up to 60mph with some hail. Ringling ended up with 1.23 inches of rain. Another strong thunderstorm extended between Love and Cooke counties across the Red River.

The storms died down around sunset, but some small storms are popping up as Texoma heads into the evening. They will be short lived as the overnight will be clear. The cold front will stall out over Texoma, which means more chance for thunderstorms Saturday. The timeline will be similar to Friday, where the storms will start popping up after noon and into the evening.

Overall, relatively cooler temperatures will prevail for the weekend. It’ll be a slight relief at the end of July before 100+ degree heat returns to Texoma just in time to kick off August.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

