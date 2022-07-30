Texoma Local
Saturday Morning Showers turn to Afternoon Thunderstorms

Still a small chance for more rain tomorrow
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Many Texomans woke up to rain Saturday morning thanks to the stationary front stalled out in the area. Showers persisted into the afternoon when a few strong thunderstorms fired up in Fannin, Lamar and Choctaw counties. Rain totals varied but were generally at best about a third of an inch of rainfall.

The storms are moving out of Texoma at the moment, but some evening pop up thunderstorms are still likely this Saturday evening. Sunday and Monday will be dry for most, but there is a low chance of some small pop up showers mostly in the northern Oklahoma counties.

Overall, a much cooler weekend than we’ve seen most of July. Though the moisture is making it feel very muggy despite the relatively cooler temperatures.

Heading into August, the temperatures will start going up with no rain in the forecast.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

