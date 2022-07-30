Who wants to be a billionaire?

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Inflation continues to be an issue for the average American.

Living expenses have increased, leaving many people in a financial bind.

Sherman resident, Tim Garbacik said, “To fill up my vehicle with fuel and what used to cost 25 dollars is now 40 dollars.”

With the dollar not going as far as it used to, the dream of winning big can be good medicine.

An extra billion dollars in the bank sounds good, no matter your financial status.

Lonestar Food Store cashier, Tammy, said, “ About every person coming is buying a ticket. There might be one or two that just come in and get gas and it’s surprising. We’re like, you’re not going to come in and get a ticket?”

The dream of getting rich quick is hard to pass up.

Tammy said, “I just had a customer come in and buy $400 worth... I mean it’s a dream, who wouldn’t want to win a billion dollars?”

Cashier for Mobil, Jess Huff experienced a similar situation.

She said, “This morning somebody bought $700 in lines on Mega Millions.”

Now that’s a lot of money to spend on lotto tickets, why not just save that money?

Huff said, “With everything being so high, and inflation being what it is... I even thought if I won a billion dollars, I would be giving this person this money, this person this money like, you know, I would be spreading the love.”

With the jackpot estimated at $1.28 billion, that’s a lot of love to spread.

