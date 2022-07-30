Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Who wants to be a billionaire?

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Inflation continues to be an issue for the average American.

Living expenses have increased, leaving many people in a financial bind.

Sherman resident, Tim Garbacik said, “To fill up my vehicle with fuel and what used to cost 25 dollars is now 40 dollars.”

With the dollar not going as far as it used to, the dream of winning big can be good medicine.

An extra billion dollars in the bank sounds good, no matter your financial status.

Lonestar Food Store cashier, Tammy, said, “ About every person coming is buying a ticket. There might be one or two that just come in and get gas and it’s surprising. We’re like, you’re not going to come in and get a ticket?”

The dream of getting rich quick is hard to pass up.

Tammy said, “I just had a customer come in and buy $400 worth... I mean it’s a dream, who wouldn’t want to win a billion dollars?”

Cashier for Mobil, Jess Huff experienced a similar situation.

She said, “This morning somebody bought $700 in lines on Mega Millions.”

Now that’s a lot of money to spend on lotto tickets, why not just save that money?

Huff said, “With everything being so high, and inflation being what it is... I even thought if I won a billion dollars, I would be giving this person this money, this person this money like, you know, I would be spreading the love.”

With the jackpot estimated at $1.28 billion, that’s a lot of love to spread.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you're not first you’re last, and for one Durant 3-year-old, that’s his motto for the USA...
Durant 3-year-old in top 25 USA Mullet Championship Contest
The city of Gunter sent an emergency notification Wednesday concerned it could be without water...
“The city should not get to this point”: Gunter asking residents to conserve water, warning city could run out
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
Officials said the investigation of a child death led detectives to a crime scene at the home...
Seminole Police investigate after finding child’s burned remains
A former Wilson police officer has been charged after OSBI says he called 911 and lied about...
Charges filed against former Wilson cop accused of fabricating shooting

Latest News

People rack up lotto tickets, hoping to win big
Who wants to be a billionaire?
Choctaw Nation Tribal Police recognized some of its officers Friday for going beyond the call...
Choctaw Nation Police Officer buys new bike for girl after she reports it stolen
The City of Ardmore says the high temperatures are causing a lot of problems for the water...
Ardmore says city’s water pumps are getting hit by the heat
Lieutenant Colonel "Buddy" Merrick served in the United States Navy, United States Army, Naval...
Texoma Hero named for month of July