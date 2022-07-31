Cartwright community taking the stress off of back to school shopping

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) -With the pressure of back to school shopping and items only getting more expensive at the grocery store, many families are feeling the pinch.

To take some stress off, the new Cartwright Community Resource Center held a back to school drive.

“Our supplies are for the Colbert school district, for any age child that needs it, we’re just trying to help the families in need in our community,” Dana Johnston said.

And the room was filled with everything a child should need to be ready for the new school year.

“We have pencils, pens, crayons, markers, notebook paper, spirals, backpacks, breakfast items, whatever they need to get them going the first three days of school,” added Johnston.

Down the road, in the parking lot of Joint Ventures, were bouncy houses and even raffles for free haircuts and scooters.

“We have I think 50 haircuts to give away and they were donations from different businesses in Durant and so the coupon we give the parents will have the name of the place to go, to get their haircut,” said Lori May.

These donations will set the students up for a successful school year.

“Being a parent myself, you know its a hundred dollars just to get school supplies and backpacks and things ready for our kids, not to mention the clothes that you have to purchase and so it’s a tremendous load off of a family,” May added.

And the resource center is planning for future events for the kiddos this upcoming holiday season.

“We will be doing trunk or treat for Halloween, we’ll be doing Mr. and Mrs. Claus for Christmas, so we’re just trying to help our community,” Johnston said.

