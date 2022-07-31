Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Doctor: Biden tests positive for COVID for 2nd day in a row

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

In a letter noting the positive test, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, said Sunday that the president “continues to feel well” and will keep on working from the executive residence while he isolates.

Biden tested positive on Saturday, requiring him to cancel travel and in-person events as he isolates for at least five days in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

President Joe Biden tweeted a video from the Truman balcony Saturday after testing positive again for Covid. (Source: @POTUS)

After initially testing positive on July 21, Biden, 79, was treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. He tested negative for the virus on this past Tuesday and Wednesday, clearing him to leave isolation while wearing a mask indoors.

Research suggests that a minority of those prescribed Paxlovid to experience a rebound case of the virus. The fact that a rebound rather than a reinfection possibly occurred is a positive sign for Biden’s health once he’s clear of the disease.

“The fact that the president has cleared his illness and doesn’t have symptoms is a good sign and makes it less likely he will develop long COVID,” said Dr. Albert Ho, an infectious disease specialist at Yale University’s school of public health.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
One person dead after Gainesville crash
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
People rack up lotto tickets, hoping to win big
Who wants to be a billionaire?
A woman was injured after a watercraft collision in Broken Bow Lake Thursday morning, Oklahoma...
Woman injured in Broken Bow Lake watercraft incident
Paris Police arrested a woman who reportedly threatened her neighbor with a blade Thursday...
Woman arrested accused of threatening neighbor with blade in Paris

Latest News

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat
Netherland's Annemiek Van Vleuten, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on...
Van Vleuten wins women’s Tour de France for 1st time
Authorities say two Houston residents were caught making fraudulent diesel purchases at a gas...
Couple arrested for stealing gas following ‘suspicious purchases,’ authorities say