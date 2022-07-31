Sunday Morning Rain leads to overcast day

It’s the weekend of July we didn’t think we’d ever see. Friday, Saturday and Sunday all saw rain showers at some point during the day. Sunday mornings showers covered almost all of the Oklahoma counties and even dipped down south of the Red River. Rainfall totals were slim from trace amounts to one tenth of an inch across the areas affected.

Rain chances are dying down for the evening with no chance of thunderstorms heading towards sundown. The front that’s been causing this rain is breaking down, but not before another chance of light, scattered showers Monday morning. Similar to how Sunday morning played out, but even fewer rainfall totals.

Despite the rain and cloudy skies, many Texas counties are still pushing temperatures more than 100 degrees. It also feels quite muggy due to all the moisture.

Still, a little bit of rain was a nice way to end such a hot and dry July in Texoma. The first week of August is looking like it’s back to the hot and dry weather with temperatures in the upper 90s or teetering into the 100s. Aside from the light chance of some rain Monday morning, skies will clear up throughout the week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

