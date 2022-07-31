University professor fired after police charge him for murder of student

ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) - A university in Georgia fired a professor after police said the man was arrested for the murder of a student early Saturday morning.

The Carrollton Police Department said 47-year-old Richard Sigman is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The charges come after police say 18-year-old Anna Jones showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound on July 30 just before 12:30 a.m.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates that the former professor and another man got into a verbal argument at a restaurant, WGCL reported.

The man reportedly told police Sigman had threatened to shoot him. When security approached Sigman, they saw he had a weapon and told him to leave.

The investigation indicates Sigman then walked into the parking lot and began shooting into a parked vehicle, hitting Jones, who was inside.

The University of West Georgia President Brendan Kelly released the following statement saying in part:

“On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna’s family and many friends. We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our university community. We ask that you keep Anna’s family, friends, and all who have been touched by this tragedy in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time.”

According to police, friends of Jones immediately drove her to the hospital where she later died.

Jones had recently graduated from Mount Zion High School, the school’s Facebook page says, and had planned to go to the University of West Georgia.

Ethan Lepard, a friend of Jones, said she was a sweet, caring girl and that he “will miss her forever.”

“There are so many good qualities, no one could list them all,” he said. “She was always so positive, and was an amazing friend to everyone.”

The university is offering counseling and support services to all students, faculty and staff. Resources can be found at westga.edu/wellness.

Students can also call the UWG Counseling Center 24/7 by dialing 678-839-6428 and selecting option 2.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.

