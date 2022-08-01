Ada man injured in highway crash at Pontotoc Co.

BYNG, Okla. (KXII) - On Sunday night, a man was injured after crashing his vehicle on Highway 377 in Pontotoc County.

Pontotoc County Officials said Christopher K. Graves, 31, of Ada, was driving a Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer northbound on Highway 377 approximately 5 miles north of Byng when he departed the roadway to the right, struck the guardrail, overturned a half time, and came to rest on the vehicle’s passenger side around 8 p.m.

Officials said Graves was transported from the scene to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center. He was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.

According to officials, the cause of collision was inattention.

Officials said the condition of the driver was apparently normal during the time of the incident.

They added airbags and seatbelts were not equipped during the time of the incident.

