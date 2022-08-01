Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Ada man injured in highway crash at Pontotoc Co.

An Ada man was injured after he crashed his vehicle on Highway 377 Sunday night in Pontotoc...
An Ada man was injured after he crashed his vehicle on Highway 377 Sunday night in Pontotoc County.(WIS)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYNG, Okla. (KXII) - On Sunday night, a man was injured after crashing his vehicle on Highway 377 in Pontotoc County.

Pontotoc County Officials said Christopher K. Graves, 31, of Ada, was driving a Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer northbound on Highway 377 approximately 5 miles north of Byng when he departed the roadway to the right, struck the guardrail, overturned a half time, and came to rest on the vehicle’s passenger side around 8 p.m.

Officials said Graves was transported from the scene to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center. He was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.

According to officials, the cause of collision was inattention.

Officials said the condition of the driver was apparently normal during the time of the incident.

They added airbags and seatbelts were not equipped during the time of the incident.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
One person dead after Gainesville crash
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
A woman was injured after a watercraft collision in Broken Bow Lake Thursday morning, Oklahoma...
Woman injured in Broken Bow Lake watercraft incident
A film about the Choctaw Code Talkers that helped the U.S. win World War I is coming to South...
‘Choctaw Code Talkers 1918′ coming to VR at South by Southwest
Paris Police arrested a woman who reportedly threatened her neighbor with a blade Thursday...
Woman arrested accused of threatening neighbor with blade in Paris

Latest News

Sherman Police said a man wanted for sexual assault of a child is now in jail.
Sherman man arrested for child sex assault, burglary, stalking
These donations will set the students up for a successful school year.
Cartwright community taking the stress off of back to school shopping
generic crash
One person dead after Gainesville crash
People rack up lotto tickets, hoping to win big
Who wants to be a billionaire?