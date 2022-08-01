Texoma Local
ATF offers $10,000 reward after firearms theft in McAlester

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - Federal authorities need help identifying a suspect who stole several firearms from a McAlester store.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a suspect broke into the McAlester Tactical Supply and stole multiple firearms early Friday morning.

The ATF said the unknown subject is believed to have gained access to the premises from the rear side of the building on North Main Street. They said the suspect appears to be a man.

The ATF is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest, and conviction of the suspect responsible for this burglary.

Anyone with information can contact the ATF at 1-800-ARF-TIPS (800-283-8477) or email them at ATFtips@atf.gov. All calls and tips will be kept confidential, according to the ATF.

