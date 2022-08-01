Texoma Local
Denison unveils new StoryWalk in THF park program

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison parks and recreation is partnering with the city’s public library to open up the region’s first StoryWalk at Texoma Health Foundation Park.

“Today we are gonna celebrate this wonderful addition to our park but we are also gonna celebrate the collaboration between our library team and our parks team,” Denison Mayor Janet Gott said.

StoryWalk in THF Park is a new program the city of Denison has created to allow families and kids to be able to spend time outdoors, while also creating pictures in their minds as they read a book.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled, this is one of those things that is special for us in a sense we are providing unique programs that the community can gravitate towards, the city of Denison has been spearheading these unique activities to bring people to the parks and build community,” Director of Denison’s Park and Recreation Justin Eastwood said.

StoryWalk is a display of 16 book kiosks, each with a children’s book inside.

The books will be swapped out on a monthly basis and depending on holidays and historical time frames can change multiple times a month.

“I foresee not much walking but a lot of running to get to the next storyline,” Mayor Gott said.

From page to page, each podium is spaced out about 36 steps from one another, causing you to walk approximately 800 feet in total by the time you finish the book.

Noah Hardy is one kid who is looking forward to reading his way through the park.

“Uhhh kinda cool,” Hardy said. “It was just a really good book.”

Mayor Gott said this is the first StoryWalk in this region.

“Well we would like to think that Denison leads the way in a lot of things and certainly for enrichment of our community offering something for everybody in Denison and the surrounding areas to be able to come in and enjoy we feel pretty good about that,” Director of Denison’s Public Library Greg Mitchell said.

