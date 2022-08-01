Howe man sentenced decades in prison for habitual drunk driving

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office announced a Howe man, who was described as a habitual drunk driver, could spend the next 30 years in prison Monday.

Officials said Terrance Royal, 57, of Howe, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for Driving While Intoxicated third or more. The sentence resulted from an open plea with the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court heard evidence during the sentencing hearing before pronouncing the sentence.

On October 31, 2020, the defendant pulled into a gas station and crashed his truck into a safety pole designed to protect the gas pumps. The Howe Police Department responded and found Royal trying to move his truck, which by then was inoperable. The officers noted the defendant was too intoxicated to complete the field sobriety tests. A DPS Crime Laboratory test showed his blood alcohol level was 0.186, which is more than twice the legal limit.

The District Attorney’s Office presented evidence at the sentencing hearing showing that Royal had eight previous DWI convictions.

“This defendant has shown a callous disregard for the safety of the community for decades by repeatedly driving while intoxicated. This last offense he nearly rammed a gas pump,” Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Smith said.

District Attorney Brett Smith added, “This is a classic example of a felony DWI offender for whom prison is the only thing to keep them from drinking and driving. Our community is safer without this defendant on the streets.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney, Benjamin Smith.

