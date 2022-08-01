Texoma Local
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino

A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.

Documents state Perry admitted to taking the money to sheriff’s, and that the money was in his girlfriend, Mitsy McCulleys’ account.

According to the document Perry spent the money on court cost and fines, dinner, bar tabs, medical bills, and even a night stay at the Choctaw Casino. Perry admitted to gambling between five and six hundred dollars at the casino, and spending around $80 on drinks at the Mason Jar Bar.

Documents state McCulleys was under the impression that Perry had received the money from a friend.

