Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced that a correctional officer at the Davis Correctional Facility was killed Sunday.

According to the press release, the officer died from an injury sustained after an attack by an inmate. The release said a group of inmates were being returned to their housing area from recreation when the assailant attacked the officer.

The release added lifesaving efforts administered to the officer were unsuccessful.

According to the press release, they will not release the identity of the officer at this time.

They said law enforcement and the Oklahoma DOC were notified and are investigating the incident.

Officials stated the assailant has been identified and isolated.

Additional details are pending the outcome of investigative efforts.

