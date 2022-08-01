Paris Police respond to robbery and assault

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a woman who claimed she was assaulted trying to prevent a robbery Friday night.

Paris police said a clerk reported that she exited the store to collect cash for nightly closing preparation in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue. She said she observed a male who left the store shortly after buying a bottle of water, re-enter the store around 9 p.m.

The clerk said she re-entered the store and saw the man at the cash register trying to “jimmie” the drawer open with a knife and a pair of scissors.

The alleged victim said she tried to stop the male from stealing the money, and he assaulted her before running out of the store. The male then entered a tan or gold Chevrolet minivan and fled south on Southeast Loop 286.

Paris police said the incident is under investigation.

