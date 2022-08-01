Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Rain Leaves Forecast, 100+ Readings Return

Avoid outdoor burning! SEVERE drought now grips Texoma
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hit-and-miss weekend rain has come and gone, upper level high pressure anchored over the western U.S. will shift gradually eastward and make for hotter days in Texoma. The core of the high parks itself over Kansas and Nebraska by the weekend, placing us on the southern side of the feature. This should allow for a slight decrease in heat for the weekend.

As for rain chances, there may be a few showers by Saturday, but since the odds look to be 10% or less, I’m going to wait until the picture become clearer before adding any rain to the outlook.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
One person dead after Gainesville crash
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
Sherman Police said a man wanted for sexual assault of a child is now in jail.
Sherman man arrested for child sex assault, burglary, stalking
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported a correctional officer at the Davis...
Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville
An Ada man was injured after he crashed his vehicle on Highway 377 Sunday night in Pontotoc...
Ada man injured in highway crash at Pontotoc Co.

Latest News

Morning Weather 8/1/22
Morning Weather 8/1/2022
Evening Forecast - Sun, July 31
Evening Forecast - Sun, July 31
Evening Forecast - Sat, July 30
Evening Forecast - Sat, July 30
Brady Blackstock Full Weathercast - July 22, 2022
Brady Blackstock Full Weathercast - July 29, 2022