Rain Leaves Forecast, 100+ Readings Return

Hit-and-miss weekend rain has come and gone, upper level high pressure anchored over the western U.S. will shift gradually eastward and make for hotter days in Texoma. The core of the high parks itself over Kansas and Nebraska by the weekend, placing us on the southern side of the feature. This should allow for a slight decrease in heat for the weekend.

As for rain chances, there may be a few showers by Saturday, but since the odds look to be 10% or less, I’m going to wait until the picture become clearer before adding any rain to the outlook.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

