Sherman man arrested for child sex assault, burglary, stalking

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said a man wanted for sexual assault of a child is now in jail.

20-year-old Juan Alexander Portillo was arrested Tuesday night in the area of Texoma Parkway and North Loy Lake Road.

Portillo’s mug shot has not been released, but law enforcement did provide a photo of when he was taken into custody.

Police said Portillo also had warrants for burglary and stalking.

Portillo is in the Grayson County Jail with a bonds totaling $500,000.

