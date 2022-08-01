Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Sherman man arrested for child sex assault, burglary, stalking

Sherman Police said a man wanted for sexual assault of a child is now in jail.
Sherman Police said a man wanted for sexual assault of a child is now in jail.(Sherman Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said a man wanted for sexual assault of a child is now in jail.

20-year-old Juan Alexander Portillo was arrested Tuesday night in the area of Texoma Parkway and North Loy Lake Road.

Portillo’s mug shot has not been released, but law enforcement did provide a photo of when he was taken into custody.

Police said Portillo also had warrants for burglary and stalking.

Portillo is in the Grayson County Jail with a bonds totaling $500,000.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
One person dead after Gainesville crash
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
A woman was injured after a watercraft collision in Broken Bow Lake Thursday morning, Oklahoma...
Woman injured in Broken Bow Lake watercraft incident
A film about the Choctaw Code Talkers that helped the U.S. win World War I is coming to South...
‘Choctaw Code Talkers 1918′ coming to VR at South by Southwest
Paris Police arrested a woman who reportedly threatened her neighbor with a blade Thursday...
Woman arrested accused of threatening neighbor with blade in Paris

Latest News

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported a correctional officer at the Davis...
Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville
An Ada man was injured after he crashed his vehicle on Highway 377 Sunday night in Pontotoc...
Ada man injured in highway crash at Pontotoc Co.
These donations will set the students up for a successful school year.
Cartwright community taking the stress off of back to school shopping
generic crash
One person dead after Gainesville crash