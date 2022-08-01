Skydiver sent to hospital with several broken bones

Whitewright, Texas (KXII) -A skydiving incident out of Whitewright sent one to the hospital yesterday.

Around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland of Dallas were a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones

FAA tells News 12 that with investigations like these, the FAA will inspect the packing and reserve of the parachute.

Bonham EMS says that the skydiver was taken in unstable condition to McKinney for medical treatment.

