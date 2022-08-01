Skydiver sent to hospital with several broken bones
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT
Whitewright, Texas (KXII) -A skydiving incident out of Whitewright sent one to the hospital yesterday.
Around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland of Dallas were a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones
FAA tells News 12 that with investigations like these, the FAA will inspect the packing and reserve of the parachute.
Bonham EMS says that the skydiver was taken in unstable condition to McKinney for medical treatment.
