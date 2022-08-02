Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Baby formula shortage easing, but not over

About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.
About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like the baby formula shortage is getting better but still has a long way to go.

A new report from market research firm Information Resources Inc. shows formula availability is better than it was, but it is still not back to normal.

About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.

It was only 10% before Abbott Nutrition’s nationwide recall.

The White House is doing what it can, like bringing in formula from overseas and extending programs designed to help families affected by the shortage.

For countless low-income families, babies who need specific types of formula and in rural areas where there are not many stores to choose from, it is still tough.

The Food and Drug Administration says formula production needs to continue at high levels for six to eight weeks for supply to keep up with demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault.
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
FAA tells News 12 that with investigations like these, the FAA will inspect the packing and...
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported a correctional officer at the Davis...
Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville
Sherman Police said a man wanted for sexual assault of a child is now in jail.
Sherman man arrested for child sex assault, burglary, stalking

Latest News

This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, U.S. House...
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
Carter County announced they are currently listed as high risk on the COVID-19 Community Level...
CDC announces Carter Co. at high risk for COVID-19
The operation is a significant counterterrorism win for the Biden administration just 11 months...
Watching al-Qaida chief’s ‘pattern of life’ key to his death
Kevin Carter, 32, was arrested for the death of his grandfather, Thomas Savage, 77.
Man arrested for brutal beating death of 77-year-old grandfather, police say
A Guatemalan police officer walks near alleged human traffickers, far right, who covered their...
Guatemala arrests migrant smugglers wanted by the US