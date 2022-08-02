CDC announces Carter Co. at high risk for COVID-19

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Oklahoma Health Department announced Carter County has been listed as high risk on the COVID-19 Community Level risk map.

The county’s recommendations for high-risk areas include:

Wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor spaces

For people at high risk for severe illness, talk to a healthcare provider about additional precautions, such as using a respirator and avoiding some activities

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if there are symptoms or exposure to the virus

Take extra precautions around those with high risk of severe illness

The department said in a social media post that they will post updates if status changes on the weekly report.

Learn more about the Community Level risk map here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html?fbclid=IwAR0iGg3Q7Dfb9Z3B7hnm90FSQltgXfWdInp-lDaMYPjv9rDEc65S8-Kt3KA

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.