CDC announces Carter Co. at high risk for COVID-19
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Oklahoma Health Department announced Carter County has been listed as high risk on the COVID-19 Community Level risk map.
The county’s recommendations for high-risk areas include:
- Wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor spaces
- For people at high risk for severe illness, talk to a healthcare provider about additional precautions, such as using a respirator and avoiding some activities
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if there are symptoms or exposure to the virus
- Take extra precautions around those with high risk of severe illness
The department said in a social media post that they will post updates if status changes on the weekly report.
Learn more about the Community Level risk map here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html?fbclid=IwAR0iGg3Q7Dfb9Z3B7hnm90FSQltgXfWdInp-lDaMYPjv9rDEc65S8-Kt3KA
