CDC announces Carter Co. at high risk for COVID-19

Carter County announced they are currently listed as high risk on the COVID-19 Community Level...
Carter County announced they are currently listed as high risk on the COVID-19 Community Level risk map.(Arizona's Family)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Oklahoma Health Department announced Carter County has been listed as high risk on the COVID-19 Community Level risk map.

The county’s recommendations for high-risk areas include:

  • Wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor spaces
  • For people at high risk for severe illness, talk to a healthcare provider about additional precautions, such as using a respirator and avoiding some activities
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if there are symptoms or exposure to the virus
  • Take extra precautions around those with high risk of severe illness

The department said in a social media post that they will post updates if status changes on the weekly report.

Learn more about the Community Level risk map here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html?fbclid=IwAR0iGg3Q7Dfb9Z3B7hnm90FSQltgXfWdInp-lDaMYPjv9rDEc65S8-Kt3KA

