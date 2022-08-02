Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Crews battle multiple fires in Denison

Crews are battling multiple structure fires on US-69 east of Denison Tuesday.
Crews are battling multiple structure fires on US-69 east of Denison Tuesday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Crews are currently responding to multiple fires on US-69 east of Denison.

The fires are in the area of 69 Metal Recyclers, in the 2400 block of US-69.

It is believed there may a combination of multiple structure fires and grass fires.

The highway has been closed in both directions due to thick smoke. Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route.

News 12 has a crew en route to the scene and will have more as we get it.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault.
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
FAA tells News 12 that with investigations like these, the FAA will inspect the packing and...
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported a correctional officer at the Davis...
Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville
Sherman Police said a man wanted for sexual assault of a child is now in jail.
Sherman man arrested for child sex assault, burglary, stalking

Latest News

As part of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget the City of Sherman plans to increase the water and...
Sherman water and sewer rates increasing
A man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Grayson County was arrested in Florida.
Grayson Co. man wanted for sexual assault of a child arrested in Florida
A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting...
Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer
Carter County announced they are currently listed as high risk on the COVID-19 Community Level...
CDC announces Carter Co. at high risk for COVID-19