Crews battle multiple fires in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Crews are currently responding to multiple fires on US-69 east of Denison.

The fires are in the area of 69 Metal Recyclers, in the 2400 block of US-69.

It is believed there may a combination of multiple structure fires and grass fires.

The highway has been closed in both directions due to thick smoke. Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route.

News 12 has a crew en route to the scene and will have more as we get it.

